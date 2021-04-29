West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: Phase 8 polling begins; exit poll at 7 pm
West Bengal Election Exit poll 2021 LIVE updates:
West Bengal Assembly election
West Bengal election result 2021 live updates: The month-long eight-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, which began on March 27, will come to an end today evening with the completion of the eighth and final round of polling.
In the last phase, 8,493,255 people spread across 35 Assembly constituencies are expected to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from a total of 283 candidates. 11 Assembly constituencies each in Birbhum and Murshidabad, seven in North Kolkata and six seats in Malda will go to the polls.
An analysis of the Assembly seats on the parameters of 2019 Lok Sabha elections shows that Trinamool Congress had a lead in 19 constituencies, BJP had an edge in 11 constituencies and the rest of the five seats were in control of the Congress. The Left Front hardly had any impression in these 35 seats
West Bengal election result 2021: Votes will be counted on 2 May.
West Bengal exit poll 2021: As per the Election Commission, exit polls for West Bengal can be published after 7 pm today — an hour after polls close.
West Bengal exit poll and result 2021.
