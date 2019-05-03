Will replace GST with a more simplified GST 2.0, says Chidambaram

“In the ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, only the Congress manifesto is in talks. Not even Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is talking about their own manifesto,” former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said at a rally in Maharajganj, where he was addressing an election campaign for the first time.

At the campaign for Congress candidate Supriya Shrinate, Chidambaram said if voted to power, the current form of GST will be replaced with a more simplified GST 2.0, where liberal tax rates will suit the business community. There would be one simple return every three months for the businessmen in the GST 2.0. Like the Saral form for Income Tax there would be Saral GST in the Congress regime.

Addressing the NYAY samwad in eastern UP, Chidambaram said the Congress brought Right to Education, Right to Food, Right to Information and MNREGA, and now it will ensure that every poor gets Rs 72,000 per annum as financial assistance.

He said that the Congress had made elaborate plans to implement the NYAY scheme. However, he admitted that in states such as UP, Bihar and MP, people are not being properly informed about the scheme as compared to literate states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala.