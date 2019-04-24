Would poll outcomes be different if it were easier for disabled to vote?

V S Sunder who has taught mathematics for many years in India and elsewhere in the world, has increasingly faced mobility issues over the last few years because of multiple sclerosis. He used a wheel-chair to exercise his right to vote this time.

It was only the assistance of his driver that allowed him to navigate the crowded polling booth, according to him, highlighting how difficult it may have been for persons with PWD voters who may not have similar support. An analysis of PWD population data, numbers from other countries and recent victory margins suggests that the effect of PWD ...