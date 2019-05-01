You say there is no wave, I say there is strong undercurrent: Rajyavardhan

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore, is seeking re-election from Jaipur Rural constituency. During a full day of hectic campaigning, he speaks to Arup Roychoudhury on the government’s record and the opposition’s allegations.

Excerpts: The sense in these parts is that you are considered a strong candidate who has worked for the constituency. Yet you aren’t speaking about your work at all, and are addressing people in the Prime Minister’s name. You don’t speak about the work done, because ...