Status check: Are there enough charging points to make EVs viable?

There are many reasons why Tata Nexon EV was the highest selling electric car last month. Compact SUVs are the flavour of the season and this one comes in a shiny blue color with a 30KW Tata engine. The model sold 525 units, 70 per cent of all passenger EVs sold in April.

The attractive design isn’t the only factor. One of the biggest bottle-necks for adoption of EVs is the charging infrastructure, and that seems to be changing for the better, according to the latest data and interviews with stakeholders. With one-fourth the range of gasoline powered vehicles on full tank, ...