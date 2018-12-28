2019 on the big screen: A World War II comedy, killer cult's saga, and more

Hollywood’s 2019 roster is chock-a-block with reboots and sequels suffixed with numerals and extensions. Star Wars: Episode IX, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black International, John Wick: Chapter 3, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: Far from Home, to name only a few, will open during the year.

While the numbers they tot up will arouse keen interest, our gaze will be equally on films by Quentin Tarantino, Ang Lee, Tim Burton, Guy Ritchie, Charlie Kaufman, Taika Waititi and Richard Linklater. Martin Scorsese’s long-in-gestation The Irishman, too, ...