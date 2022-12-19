JUST IN
Henry Cavill to lead miniature game series Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon
2022 Fifa WC finale becomes SRK's first stop for 'Pathaan' promotion

'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to be released on January 25 next year

BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has quite a fan following in the Middle East and other Arab nations, chose 2022 Fifa World Cup final as the first stage to promote his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. Khan joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat before the clash between Argentina and France to promote the movie.

During their conversation, the 57-year-old superstar told Rooney that his titular character Pathaan is the guy "you call at the last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution".

"For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy," the actor said.

On December 17, the actor shared a promo video on social media in which he said that while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be fighting it out in the field,\ ‘Pathaan' will be joining Wayne Rooney in the studio.


Khan's co-star Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which culminated in a thrilling final that saw Argentina clinch the title for the third time.

On Sunday night, Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of a packed Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

SRK hosted an impromptu Twitter session, where he answered questions related to ‘Pathaan’, but didn't address the row over song ‘Besharam Rang’, against which protests have been staged in various parts of the country.

The movie is "patriotic", the 57-year-old actor said in response to another user as the actor tweeted, "#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way."

Shah Rukh said the team is working very hard to get its visual effect sequences right. "Trying our best. #Pathaan".

When a user asked him to say a dialogue from the film, the actor said, "Film mein sun lena.better lagega #Pathaan".

The movie has generated some controversy since the release of the ‘Besharam Rang’ song.

Right-wing organisations as well as the BJP have called for the boycott of the movie, objecting to the "saffron" and "green" outfits being used in the promo video. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra too frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the song.

A petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against the Bollywood actors for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in the song. The CJM court will hear the matter on January 3.

Effigies of the actors have also been set on fire at a few places, including in Indore.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 17:13 IST

