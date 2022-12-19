2022 Fifa WC finale becomes SRK's first stop for 'Pathaan' promotion

superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has quite a fan following in the Middle East and other Arab nations, chose 2022 World Cup final as the first stage to promote his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. Khan joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat before the clash between Argentina and France to promote the movie.

During their conversation, the 57-year-old superstar told Rooney that his titular character Pathaan is the guy "you call at the last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution".

"For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy," the actor said.

On December 17, the actor shared a promo video on social media in which he said that while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be fighting it out in the field,\ ‘Pathaan' will be joining Wayne Rooney in the studio.