21-yr-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka crowned Femina Miss India 2022

Sini Shetty on Sunday won the title of Femina 2022. Shetty will now represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant. Shetty, 21, was crowned Femina World 2022 by her predecessor 2020, Manasa Varanasi at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Hailing from Karnataka, Shetty was born in Mumbai in 2001. The 21-yr-old, who holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and financing, is currently pursuing a course in Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

2022's first runner-up is Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan, while the second runner-up is Shinata Chauhan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The jury panel of 2022 comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, and legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. The panel also included Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi and Shiamak Davar.

The grand event was hosted by Maniesh Paul, while the finale dance saw performances by actor Kriti Sanon and dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

Shetty's win in 2022 has added another gem to Karnataka, as before her many women from the state have won the title. These include Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza.