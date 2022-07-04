21-yr-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka crowned Femina Miss India 2022

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
CWC 2022 IND vs ENG Preview: Winless England face revenge-seeking India
-
Sini Shetty on Sunday won the title of Femina Miss India 2022. Shetty will now represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant. Shetty, 21, was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 by her predecessor Miss India 2020, Manasa Varanasi at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai.
Hailing from Karnataka, Shetty was born in Mumbai in 2001. The 21-yr-old, who holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and financing, is currently pursuing a course in Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
Femina Miss India 2022's first runner-up is Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan, while the second runner-up is Shinata Chauhan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.
The jury panel of Femina Miss India 2022 comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, and legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. The panel also included Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi and Shiamak Davar.
The grand event was hosted by Maniesh Paul, while the finale dance saw performances by actor Kriti Sanon and dancer Lauren Gottlieb.
Shetty's win in Femina Miss India 2022 has added another gem to Karnataka, as before her many women from the state have won the title. These include Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor