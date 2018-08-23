JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

In pictures: Stunning collections on display at Lakme Fashion Week 2018
Business Standard

After 12 seasons, 'The Big Bang Theory' will finally end in 2019

With 279 episodes, The Big Bang Theory will be the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history

ANI  |  Washington DC 

The big bang theory
The cast of The Big Bang Theory. Photo courtesy: @bigbangtheory Twitter handle

It's confirmed! American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' will end with season 12.

After months of speculation, Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced on Wednesday that the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close," the statement read, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
 

With 279 episodes, it will be the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history, Warner Bros. TV said in a release.

The series, which debuted in 2007, stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. It has earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run.
First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 11:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements