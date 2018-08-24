JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

After 12 seasons, 'The Big Bang Theory' will finally end in 2019
Business Standard

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan among top-10 highest paid actors in Forbes list

Akshay, who was 10th last year, upped his game by $3 million. Khan stayed at his ninth rank, but with an increase of $1.5 million in his earnings for this year

Press Trust of India 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur airport on Sunday to appear before the Jodhpur court for a hearing in the Black Buck hunting case which will be on Monday
Bollywood actor Salman Khan 

Akshay Kumar has emerged as the seventh highest-paid actor in the world. He earned $40.5 million in 2018, according to Forbes magazine. The Gold actor is closely followed by his contemporary Salman Khan in the ninth place, who raked in $38.5 million. Akshay and Salman are the only two Bollywood actors to make it to the top 10 highest-paid actors’ list compiled by the publication. Akshay, who was 10th last year, upped his game by $3 million. Khan stayed at his ninth rank, but with an increase of $1.5 million in his earnings for this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was at the eighth spot in 2017, did not find a place in the list this year

graph


















graph

















graph
First Published: Fri, August 24 2018. 02:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements