Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan among top-10 highest paid actors in Forbes list

has emerged as the seventh highest-paid actor in the world. He earned $40.5 million in 2018, according to Forbes magazine. The Gold actor is closely followed by his contemporary in the ninth place, who raked in $38.5 million. Akshay and Salman are the only two Bollywood actors to make it to the top 10 highest-paid actors’ list compiled by the publication. Akshay, who was 10th last year, upped his game by $3 million. Khan stayed at his ninth rank, but with an increase of $1.5 million in his earnings for this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was at the eighth spot in 2017, did not find a place in the list this year















































































