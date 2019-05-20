Amitabh Bachchan is most trusted celebrity; Virat leads sports list: Report

The 2019 report released by research firm reveals that actor is the most trusted Bollywood celebrity. The report includes 39 celebrities across cinema, sports, and business. The study was conducted across 16 cities and 2315 respondents.



is followed by Aamir Khan at number two, and Salman Khan at number three. Others on the list include Akshay Kumar (number 4), Shah Rukh Khan (number 5), Ranveer Singh (number 6), and Ajay Devgn (number 7).

Among the female celebrities, Deepika Padukone tops the list, followed by Kartina Kaif at the second spot, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene at number 3. Others on the list include Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra.

Among both male, and female actors, there are a few surprises. For example, Sanjay Dutt and Nana Patekar feature on the list, but current endorsers like Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan are not on it. Among the ladies, Lara Dutta finds herself at number 8, and Shraddha Kapoor at number 10, but leading endorser Anushka Sharma is missing.

Among the actors from the South Indian film industry, Rajnikant leads the pack, followed by Vijay, and Vikram in second and third place respectively.

There are three sports personalities on the list – Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma, in that order of ranking. MS Dhoni, however, is missing from the list.

Ratan Tata holds pole position in the list of most trusted business personalities. The second place is held by Walt Disney, while the third spot is held by Bill Gates. Reliance Industries Limited’s Mukesh Ambani came in at number 4.