Amitabh Bachchan is most trusted celebrity; Virat leads sports list: Report

'Game of Thrones' actors bid emotional adieu to series that ran for 8 years
Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

Amitabh Bachchan
File photo of Amitabh Bachchan. Photo courtesy: @SrBachchan Twitter handle

The Most Trusted Personality 2019 report released by research firm TRA Research reveals that actor Amitabh Bachchan is the most trusted Bollywood celebrity. The report includes 39 celebrities across cinema, sports, and business. The study was conducted across 16 cities and 2315 respondents.

Amitabh Bachchan is followed by Aamir Khan at number two, and Salman Khan at number three. Others on the list include Akshay Kumar (number 4), Shah Rukh Khan (number 5), Ranveer Singh (number 6), and Ajay Devgn (number 7).

Among the female celebrities, Deepika Padukone tops the list, followed by Kartina Kaif at the second spot, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene at number 3. Others on the list include Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra.

Among both male, and female actors, there are a few surprises. For example, Sanjay Dutt and Nana Patekar feature on the list, but current endorsers like Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan are not on it. Among the ladies, Lara Dutta finds herself at number 8, and Shraddha Kapoor at number 10, but leading endorser Anushka Sharma is missing.

Among the actors from the South Indian film industry, Rajnikant leads the pack, followed by Vijay, and Vikram in second and third place respectively.

There are three sports personalities on the list – Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma, in that order of ranking. MS Dhoni, however, is missing from the list.

Ratan Tata holds pole position in the list of most trusted business personalities. The second place is held by Walt Disney, while the third spot is held by Bill Gates. Reliance Industries Limited’s Mukesh Ambani came in at number 4.
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 18:28 IST

