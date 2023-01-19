JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment Â» News

Delhi High Court directive to 'Pathaan' may make others follow suit
Business Standard

'Avatar 2' is now top-grossing pandemic-era film, surpassing 'Spider Man'

The James Cameron-directed film has taken in $1.93 billion globally, Disney said in a statement

Topics
Walt Disney | Spiderman | movies

Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water passed Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the highest-grossing picture released during the pandemic.

The James Cameron-directed film has taken in $1.93 billion globally, Disney said in a statement on Wednesday. Sony Group’s Spider-Man, released in December 2021, generated $1.92 billion.

The spread of the Covid-19 virus prompted theaters globally to close and some moviegoers opted to avoid public indoor spaces even after they reopened. Still, a handful of movies have managed to break through and do business on a par with pre-pandemic levels.

The Way of Water is now the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. Its predecessor, 2009’s Avatar, is No. 1 at $2.92 billion, according to BoxOfficeMojo. Cameron, who also directed 1997’s Titanic, is responsible for three of the top six.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 21:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
.