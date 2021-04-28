Battle of subscribers: Netflix slows down in race with Disney+ Hotstar

Has Netflix Inc dropped the ball? Media analysts were asking the question soon after the $25 billion streaming giant’s earnings call last week. The company behind shows like The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit and Trapped is the world’s largest pay-driven OTT at 210 million subscribers.

It had missed its subscriber acquisition target in the first quarter by two million. Did Disney+, which has raced to 100 million subscribers in a year, have anything to do with it? Has Netflix finally found its match? Some of the questioning spill­ed into India. After five years and an ...