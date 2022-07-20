Bhupinder Singh dies at 82: Remembering famous singers India lost this year

Renowned ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday at the age of 82 due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-related complications. The singer was best known for songs like "Naam Gum Jayega" and "Dil Dhoondta Hai", "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", among many others.

The year 2022 was marred by the deaths of many renowned Indian singers, as the film fraternity and the entire nation mourned the losses of Lata Mangeskar, and KK. Let’s look back on the lives and work of the singers we have lost this year so far.

Lata Mangeshkar



A Bharat Ratna in true sense who gave her voice to numerous songs in for nearly three-quarters of a century died in Mumbai at the age of 92 on February 6 this year. Often called 'Lata didi', she not only defined an entire epoch in Indian film music, but also influenced the contours that the big-screen heroine assumed in the golden age of Hindi cinema from the early 1950s to the late 1960s.

She lent her voice to every major actor who graced Hindi cinema over a period of seven decades, from Nargis, Waheeda Rehman and Meena Kumari to Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta and Kareena Kapoor.

Bappi Lahiri



Famous for his disco beats in Hindi films during the 70s and 80s, singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on February 15 this year at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues. A familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, Lahiri was famous for his songs in films such as "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". He had also entered politics in 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha seat of Srerampur in West Bengal.

KK



Singer KK, who full name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died on May 31 in Kolkata died at the age of 53 due to myocardial infarction. He had collapsed on a stage during a live performance and died on his way to the hospital. KK became famous with his first album 'Pal' and has given several chartbusters 'Aankhon Mein Teri,' 'Tadap Tadap Ke', 'Gori Gori', 'Alvida', among many others. The entire nation was shocked at his untimely demise.

Sidhu Moose Wala



Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. He was killed in his car by attackers, who had fired 30 shots at him. He gained instant fame with the song 'So High' and was famous among the Punjabi diaspora across Canada, the UK and the US. He famous hits include 'Game', 'Warning Shots', 'Legend', 'Tochan' and 'Famous', among others.