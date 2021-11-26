Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid upon arrival at Milan's Malpensa

-
ALSO READ
French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams dies aged 73 after 39 years in coma
Tokyo 2020: Coco Gauff, 17, Jennifer Brady lead US Olympic tennis team
Liverpool cruise but Manchester City drop points in Premier League
Investing less than 1% of world GDP in nature can tackle climate change
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Greek swimmers ruled out after Covid-19 cases
-
Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan's Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.
The Canadian rock n roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.
Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID," Adams said in the post. So it's off to the hospital for me. He thanked fans for his support.
Adams, who also enjoys a career as a photographer, has shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar, after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version that was cancelled due to the pandemic. Adams was expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar Sunday and Monday, but that was now uncertain.
Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPS, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the ongoing pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.
Adams chose as his subjects for the calendar called On the road, other musical talents, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St Vincent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor