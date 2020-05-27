Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide at her Indore residence

Television actor Preksha Mehta allegedly committed at her residence in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her house.

Rajiv Bhadoria, SHO Hiranagar Police station said, "She worked in television serials in Mumbai and was staying with her family amid lockdown. We have found a note. We are investigating the matter."

Mehta has worked in several shows like Crime Patrol among other serials.