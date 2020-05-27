Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide at her Indore residence

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2020: Hoping for measures to spur demand, says HUL's Sanjiv Mehta
Sonny Mehta, venerable publisher known for spotting great books, dies at 77
The rise of DMart's Radhakishan Damani, who got richer during lockdown
Never Have I Ever: Tales of a desi high school student in a foreign land
Actress Payal Rohatgi sent to 8-day judicial custody for offensive post
-
Television actor Preksha Mehta allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Indore, police said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her house.
Rajiv Bhadoria, SHO Hiranagar Police station said, "She worked in television serials in Mumbai and was staying with her family amid lockdown. We have found a suicide note. We are investigating the matter."
Mehta has worked in several shows like Crime Patrol among other serials.