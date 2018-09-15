Feature film 'The Sweet Requiem' throws light on Tibetan community in India

In September 2006, Chinese border guards fired on a group of people crossing the Tibet-Nepal border at Nangpa La pass, killing a teenaged Buddhist nun. A Romanian cameraman who was with a climbing expedition near the pass captured the shooting in a video, which soon went viral on YouTube.

That was the starting point for a new script by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, and became The Sweet Requiem, the second feature film made by the veteran documentary filmmakers, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. In an interview, Sonam said, “For ...