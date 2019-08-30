Four upcoming music festivals that promise something for everyone

Jodhpur RIFF At the Rajasthan International Folk Festival this year, the moon will be at its best and brightest as global music and authentic roots music synergise.

Timed to coincide with Sharad Purnima, the full moon day that marks the end of the monsoon season according to the Hindu lunar calendar, RIFF is a contemporary music festival that aims to provide support to traditional musicians of Rajasthan. In its 12th year, witness the magical musical prowess of Grammy Award-winning Indian percussionist, Vikku Vinayakram, and listen to Rajasthani folk artistes’ collaborations with ...