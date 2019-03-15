How a fledgling Goan film industry is reinventing Konkani cinema

Bardroy Barretto’s native village of Galjibaga, in the southern reaches of Goa, would host the movies only a couple of times a year. This was understandable given even the local bus ferried only twice a day there.

The same two ragingly popular Konkani films, Amchem Noxib (1963) and Nirmon (1966), were showed alternately throughout the 1970s and 1980s in an open ground with a hired projector, usually after sunset. The excitement in the lead-up was so all-consuming that by the time the show actually started, Barretto, in his tweens then, often ended up sleeping through it. “We ...