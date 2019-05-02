Inside Avengers' marketing juggernaut: How its cult spread far from home

Globalisation may no longer wear a superhero cape in the hallowed circles of economists and policy makers, but for America’s entertainment business, its powers are shining brighter than ever.

Check out the phenomenal showing of the final movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Avengers saga, Avengers: Endgame in countries far from home and among people far removed from its contextual framework. Endgame is the fastest Hollywood release to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India and its marketing journey, as plotted by the Disney cavalcade, is a lesson in how to build a ...