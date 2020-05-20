Kids shows draw record viewers but fail to cheer advertisers

Motu Patlu, Chhota Bheem, Doraemon, and Shin-chan are having a great time. Ever since the lockdown began on March 25, kids television has been booming.

Of the top 10 kids networks almost all – Viacom 18, WarnerMedia, Disney, Sony Yay, Discovery Kids, and Sun Network – have seen a rise of 20-100 per cent in viewership. The total viewership of kids programming grew 40 per cent from pre-Covid weeks earlier this year to the Covid weeks going by Broadcast Audience Research Council data. That is way above overall TV viewing growth at 32 per cent. “During summer the category ...