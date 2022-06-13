Korean thriller Squid Games season 2 officially announced by Netflix

-
ALSO READ
Netflix officially greenlights 'Squid Game' season 2 with brief teaser
'Squid Game' director says he is in talks with Netflix for season 2 and 3
Why has Netflix not been able to crack the Indian market?
What would Netflix's new model mean for the Indian OTT ecosystem?
TMS Ep160: LIC IPO valuation, Netflix, April F&O expiry, India-EU TTC
-
Streaming platform Netflix on Sunday announced the renewal of the Korean thriller show Squid Game for second season after Season 1 was a huge success worldwide.
Announcing that the season 2 has been greenlit, Netflix dropped a short teaser featuring animation of the animatronic doll, who figured in the show's first season. In the same thread, the streaming giant posted a note by Squid Game's writer, director, producer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The note read, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend Cheoul-su."
Red light… GREENLIGHT!— Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022
Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39
Squid Game is a dystopian show about cash-strapped people competing in children's games for cash and for those who lose, the only option is death. After it release, the show had become the most-watched series on Netflix globally.
ALSO READ - Netflix estimates South Korean show 'Squid Game' will be worth $900 mn
However, Netflix did not announce the release date or the year of show, as reports said that Squid Game might not be released until 2024. The show stars stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung.
The show made history at 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards as it was the first non-English language series to be nominated as Lee Jung-jae and Ho-yeon won prizes for their roles in Squid Game. The show has also won three Golden Globe Awards, including best TV drama.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor