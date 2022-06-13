Korean thriller Squid Games season 2 officially announced by Netflix

Streaming platform on Sunday announced the renewal of the Korean thriller show Squid Game for second season after Season 1 was a huge success worldwide.

Announcing that the season 2 has been greenlit, Netflix dropped a short teaser featuring animation of the animatronic doll, who figured in the show's first season. In the same thread, the streaming giant posted a note by Squid Game's writer, director, producer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The note read, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend Cheoul-su."

Squid Game is a dystopian show about cash-strapped people competing in children's games for cash and for those who lose, the only option is death. After it release, the show had become the most-watched series on Netflix globally.



However, Netflix did not announce the release date or the year of show, as reports said that Squid Game might not be released until 2024. The show stars stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung.

The show made history at 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards as it was the first non-English language series to be nominated as Lee Jung-jae and Ho-yeon won prizes for their roles in Squid Game. The show has also won three Golden Globe Awards, including best TV drama.