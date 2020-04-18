Lockdown: Students can watch Netflix documentaries, series free on YouTube

In order to help teachers and students learn and share knowledge while being at home during the lockdown, is making several of its documentaries and shows freely available on its YouTube channel.



"For many years, has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the US YouTube channel," the streaming platorm said in a statement.



“Each title also has educational resources available, which can be used by both students and teachers,” it said, adding the company will be doing Q&As with some of the creators behind the projects so that students can hear from them firsthand.





ALSO READ: 10 new web series to binge watch during lockdown

Currently, Netflix has made 10 documentaries and series available, including critically acclaimed Our Planet and Babies.

Netflix also said that these documentaries are currently available in English and subtitles in 'more than a dozen languages' will be available later this week.





Meanwhile ZEE5, the OTT platform of Zee Entertainment, on Friday announced launch of ZEE5 Kids.





ALSO READ: Lockdown impact: Online gaming sees over 100% spike in traffic, OTT at 198%

ZEE5 Kids would have a repertoire of over 4,000 hours of entertainment content, encompassing varied genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids and is free for all users.



It would have a library spread across multiple languages -- Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.