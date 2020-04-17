10 new web series to binge watch during lockdown

Money Heist is a Spanish television heist crime drama based on two perfect robberies in Spanish history led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte). Part one and two tracethe heist they conduct on the Royal Mint of Spain and three and four based on the one on the Bank of Spain. The series was initially intended as a limited series to be told in two parts. But in April 2018, Netflix renewed the series with a significantly increased budget. There ia also a documentary involving the producers and the cast titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, showing the making of the series.

