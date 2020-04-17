10 new web series to binge watch during lockdown

#10 Run
Run is an American television black comedy thriller series starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson. The series revolves around the life of two ex-lovers, who decide to go on a tour of the US if either of them texts the word 'RUN'. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
#9 Home Before Dark
Home Before Dark is an American mystery drama web television series produced for Apple TV+. The series is based on the life of young journalist Hilde Lysiak. She is a young girl from the big city, but moves to a small lakeside town where her father once lived. There, she uncovers clues to an unsolved cold case that everyone, including her father, tried to bury.
#8 The Innocence Files
The Innocence Files is a new Netflix series staring Jequan Jackson. It is a true crime docuumentary based on a series of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered. The episodes are hour-long and it exposes the injustice inflicted on victims and the accused.
#7 Unorthodox
Unorthodox is a German-American drama miniseries available on Netflix. It is a story of a young ultra-orthodox Jewish woman who flees her arranged marriage and religious community to start a new life abroad. The series is also said to be loosely based on Deborah Feldman's 2012 autobiography Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots.
#6 Fauda
Fauda is an Israeli television series developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. The Netflix series traces the human stories on both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict. It tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit and his team as they pursue a hamas arch-terrorist known as "The Panther." The third season takes place in the Gaza Strip.
#5 What We Do in the Shadows
What We Do in the Shadows is an American comedy horror series based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Clement and Taika Waititi. The series move around the daily lives of three vampires (Nandor, Colin Robinson and Nadja), for over 100 years, in an apartment in New York city. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
#4 Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side
Asur is a crime thriller series that stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti and is available on Voot. The series is set in the backdrop of the mystical city of Varanasi and revolves around serial killings. There is a unique mix of of forensic science, suspense, ancient Indian mythology and solvings of the murders of some people totally unrelated.
#3 Bosch
Bosch is an American police rock-solid procedural web series starring Titus Welliver as Los Angeles police detective Harry Bosch. He is investigating the murder of a thirteen-year-old boy, while simultaneously he is standing trial in federal court for murdering a serial killer. The first season is based on the novels by Michael Connelly. Recently season 6 has released and is streaming in the Prime Video. In 2021, Season 7 will be the show's final run, which will make it Amazon's longest-running series to date.
#2 Panchayat
Panchayat is a comedy-drama web series of Amazon Prime, that features Jitendra Kumar along with veteran actor like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. It revolves around a Panchayat of a village called Fulera in Ballia district of easern Uttar Pradesh. The journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.
#1 Money Heist
Money Heist is a Spanish television heist crime drama based on two perfect robberies in Spanish history led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte). Part one and two tracethe heist they conduct on the Royal Mint of Spain and three and four based on the one on the Bank of Spain. The series was initially intended as a limited series to be told in two parts. But in April 2018, Netflix renewed the series with a significantly increased budget. There ia also a documentary involving the producers and the cast titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, showing the making of the series.