Most eligible singles taken in 2018: Celebrity weddings that left us in awe

This year saw a Prince of the royal family of Britain getting married. One of the richest business magnates of the world married his daughter off. The biggest teen pop star of a decade ago tied the knot. The Bollywood actress who beat the Khan trinity to top a list India's movie stars, too, took the nuptial vows.

Here's a quick recap of 10 marriages that garnered attention like none others:



Suits star tied the knot with in a wedding ceremony that boasted of the who's who of the glamour world. "I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. It literally took my breath away. I exclaimed out loud to no one in particular: 'Whoa! This right here is a whole another level! And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment was stepping into," Oprah Winfrey wrote in a column.

2. and Nick Jonas

The couple tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur earlier this month. Nickyanka's Mumbai wedding reception was star-studded with celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and several others in attendance.

3. and Joshua Kushner

Supermodel tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and an adviser to President Donald Trump. According to the People magazine, the supermodel wore a custom-made Dior gown when she married Kushner in an intimate Jewish ceremony with around 80 people in attendance, in upstate New York.

4. Deepika Padukone-

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors. Among B-Town celebs, actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty seemed the most excited, and said the couple never looked more "Ethereal, unreal, surreal".

5. - P Kashyap

After taking their fans by surprise with a hush-hush wedding, and Parupalli Kashyap hosted a grand reception party in Hyderabad.

Joining the Sabyasachi bride and groom club, the two opted for matching indigo outfits. The designer took to his Instagram page to share the details of the outfits. Dressed in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardozi, applique, pearls and crystals, Saina looked like a royal Indian bride.

6. - Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23. The 26-year-old singer shared a video on her Twitter handle of her dancing to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's song 'Uptown Funk' and singing along in an elegant white Vivienne Westwood dress. She flipped her hair and coordinated her funky moves to the lyrics of the song perfectly.

7. - Anand Piramal

The 'fattest' Indian wedding of the year was described by some as a mini Davos as it was attended by two former US secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, along with Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih, private equity doyens Stephen Schwarzman and Henry Kravis, CPPIB CEO Mark Machin, and WPP Founder Martin Sorrell, along with dozens of

8. - Ginni Chatrath

After a low-key wedding in Jalandhar, newlyweds and Ginni Chatrath hosted a star-studded grand reception in Mumbai. The party was packed with some of the A-list celebrities from the entertainment industry, who were personally welcomed by the bride and the groom themselves.

A treat for sour eyes, the couple looked stunning as they posed for the paparazzi in front of a wall decorated with flowers which had their initials 'gk'. Dressed in a heavy sequins lehenga, Ginni looked every bit of a royal bride. She completed the look with chooda (red bangles). Her groom, Kapil, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black attire.

9. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who has earned the 'fashionista' tag in Bollywood with her experimental taste, chose a bright red lehenga with heavy jewellery for her wedding day as she tied the knot with long-time beau Anand Ahuja at a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Mumbai on May 8.

10. Justin Bieber- Hailey Baldwin

The couple wed in a secret ceremony in September, just two months after the singer, 24, proposed with a custom oval engagement ring on July 7 while in the Bahamas.