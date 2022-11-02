On his birthday, Shahrukh Khan shares Pathaan teaser on Twitter, Instagram

Shahrukh Khan, on his birthday, shared the teaser of his upcoming movie "Pathaan" on Twitter and Instagram. Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. The teaser was also shared via the social media handle of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Khan can be seen pulling some punches in the teaser. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf," Khan wrote on his Twitter, sharing the teaser.

The teaser can be watched here:

The movie has been directed by Siddharth Anand and will release on January 25, 2023. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as some sort of a spy-patriot in the movie.

With Pathaan, SRK will have at least three new releases in 2023. These are Pathaan, Jawan and Dhunki.

Dhunki is a social drama movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee Pannu will be SRK's co-star in the movie.

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and is expected to be released on June 2, 2023. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will star with SRK in Jawan.

Late at night on Tuesday, at his residence Mannat in Mumbai, Khan greeted the fans that had gathered to wish him. Donning a black t-shirt, Khan thanked the fans with his signature pose. He also took selfies with the fans.

Khan's son AbRam was also seen standing beside him in the pictures.