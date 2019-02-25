Oscars 2019 winners' list: Green Book best picture; Rami Malek best actor

-
The following is the complete list of Oscar winners from Sunday night’s 91st Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Best Picture: “Green Book” (Universal) A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Production; Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers
Best Director Alfonso Cuarón in “Roma” (Netflix)
Best Actress Olivia Colman in “The Favourite” (Fox Searchlight)
Best Actor Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox)
Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali in “Green Book” (Universal)
Best Supporting Actress Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)
Best Original Song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.) Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
Best Original Score “Black Panther” (Walt Disney)Music and Lyrics by Ludwig Goransson
Best Adapted Screenplay “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Best Original Screenplay “Green Book” (Universal) Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Achievement in Visual Effects “First Man” (Universal) Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
Best Documentary Short Subject “Period. End of Sentence.” (A Pad Project Production) Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton
Best Animated Short Film “Bao” (Walt Disney) A Pixar Animation Studios Production, Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
Best Live Action Short Film “Skin” (Salaud Morisset) A New Native Pictures Production
Best Animated Feature Film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing) Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
Best Foreign Language Film “Roma” (A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production)
Achievement in Sound Mixing “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox) Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
Achievement in Sound Editing “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox) John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
Achievement in Cinematography Alfonso Cuarón in “Roma” (Netflix)
Achievement in Production Design “Black Panther” (Walt Disney) Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart
Achievement in Film Editing “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox) John Ottman
Achievement in Costume Design “Black Panther” (Walt Disney) Ruth Carter
Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling “Vice” (Annapurna Pictures) Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
Best Documentary Feature “Free Solo” (National Geographic) A National Geographic Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant