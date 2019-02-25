Oscars 2019 winners' list: Green Book best picture; Rami Malek best actor

The following is the complete list of Oscar winners from Sunday night’s ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Best Picture: “Green Book” (Universal) A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Production; Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

Best Director Alfonso Cuarón in “Roma” (Netflix)

Best Actress Olivia Colman in “The Favourite” (Fox Searchlight)

Best Actor in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox)

Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali in “Green Book” (Universal)

Best Supporting Actress in “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Original Song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.) Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt

Best Original Score “Black Panther” (Walt Disney)Music and Lyrics by Ludwig Goransson

Best Adapted Screenplay “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)Written by & and & Spike Lee

Best Original Screenplay “Green Book” (Universal) Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Achievement in Visual Effects “First Man” (Universal) Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

Best Documentary Short Subject “Period. End of Sentence.” (A Pad Project Production) Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Best Animated Short Film “Bao” (Walt Disney) A Pixar Animation Studios Production, Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Best Live Action Short Film “Skin” (Salaud Morisset) A New Native Pictures Production

Best Animated Feature Film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing) Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Best Foreign Language Film “Roma” (A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production)

Achievement in Sound Mixing “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox) Paul Massey, and John Casali

Achievement in Sound Editing “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox) and Nina Hartstone

Achievement in Cinematography Alfonso Cuarón in “Roma” (Netflix)

Achievement in Production Design “Black Panther” (Walt Disney) Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart

Achievement in Film Editing “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox) John Ottman

Achievement in Costume Design “Black Panther” (Walt Disney) Ruth Carter

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling “Vice” (Annapurna Pictures) Greg Cannom, and Patricia DeHaney

Best Documentary Feature “Free Solo” (National Geographic) A Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant