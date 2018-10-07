Ranveer-Akshay episode of Koffee with Karan to feature Will Smith as well?

American star Will Smith, who was in to attend an event, made an appearance on the sets of 'Koffee with Karan' and it seems like the star is ready for his 'Koffee' debut.

The dynamic duo of and shot for their Koffee episode recently, with Smith gracing the sets. From then, speculations are doing the rounds that the Ranveer-Akshay episode may feature the as well.

The host of the show and shared a snap of Smith, Ranveer and himself on Instagram, captioned "Where there's a WILL there's a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai."

Earlier, the 'Men in Black' star attended an event with Farhan Akhtar, where he was seen shaking a leg to Punjabi beats.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star shared a video of the 'Suicide Squad' dancing. He wrote, "What an awesomely and effortlessly cool man .. won all hearts with his candor and wit. and boy, can he bust some Bhangra moves. #funtimes chatting with @willsmith at the #htleadershipsummit. #gotoguywhenaliensattack."

Slated to go on-air on October 21, the first episode of 'Koffee with Karan' will feature Bollywood divas and

Apart from them, father-daughter duo and will also make an appearance on the show.