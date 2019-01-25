Rapper Vivian Fernandes, whose life is believed to have inspired Gully Boy

The day DIVINE agrees to an interview, he suggests we meet at JB Nagar’s Amar Fast Food and Juice Centre in Mumbai. He lives only a few buildings away. He is punctual. Seeing him walk in, a group of delivery boys huddles together. “That’s DIVINE Sir,” says one.

Someone repeats the chorus of “Kaam 25”, a song the rapper had scored for the Netflix series, Sacred Games. Over the next hour or so, a dozen boys come up, wanting selfies. DIVINE — that’s how he likes his name written — obliges, but never interrupts our interview. He can do two ...