'Schitt's Creek', 'Succession' and 'Watchmen' top winners at Emmys 2020

The Primetime made a smooth transition to the new normal by hosting a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic wherepopular comedy sitcom Schitt's Creek, drama Succession and limited series Watchmen walked away with top honours.

The awards gala was originally scheduled to take place in Microsoft Theatre, but the organisers announced in July that the ceremony will be held virtually with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host and all the nominees joining from their homes.

Kimmel, who was returning as the emcee for third time after 2012 and 2016 gigs, welcomed the audiences joining in from their homes to “Pand-Emmys”, in a monologue backed with fake laughter and shots of stars from previous ceremonies.

The host said it might seem frivolous and unnecessary to organise an awards show during a global pandemic, but it is fun and “we need fun” as 2020 has been a “miserable” year.

“We've been quarantined and locked down. We've been confined to our homes like prisoners in a dark and lonely tunnel, and what did we find in that dark and lonely tunnel? I'll tell you what we found: a friend who is there for us 24 hours a day. Our old pal, television,” Kimmel said.

The ceremony started with popular show Schitt's Creek creating history by winning all the top honours in the comedy section, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. Daniel and Eugene also took home the writing and directing awards.

Several other winners in their acceptance speeches encouraged Americans to register to vote in November's election, including “Schitt's Creek” star Daniel and Mark Ruffalo, who won best actor in a limited series for “I Know This Much Is True”.

The in memoriam section honoured stars including Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Caroll Spinney, Kirk Douglas, Ian Holm and Diana Rigg.