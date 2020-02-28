Suryakant Sawhney makes essential music for today's woke youngster

Suryakant Sawhney looks every bit the archetypal “artist”. With his lanky frame, mysterious aura and brooding eyes, the 32-year-old musician has become the face of the indie music scene. He spearheads two widely acclaimed and musically diverse projects — the Peter Cat Recording Co (PCRC) and Lifafa.

While the former is a Delhi-based jazz band, the latter is a solo electronic music project. Music wasn’t always his first choice of artistic expression. Sawhney was studying animation in San Francisco when he decided to take the plunge. “In 2010, it became ...