Taapsee Pannu reacts to I-T raids, Sitharaman's tweet: The story so far

-
ALSO READ
I-T finds huge undisclosed income in raids on Bollywood's Taapsee, Kashyap
I-T raids on Taapsee, Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 as well
I-T Dept raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap-promoted Phantom Films
Top headlines: Hospitals can now vaccinate 24x7; Bitcoin returns to $50,000
IT raids on Kashyap, Pannu bid to curb voices of dissent: NCP
-
Breaking her silence on the Income Tax department raids against her, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday put out three tweets on an alleged bungalow in Paris, the alleged receipt of Rs 5 crore and her memory of the 2013 raid.
Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner, read the first post.
The second said, 2. The alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before.
Here's the story so far
1. I-T raids on March 3: The Income Tax Department on March 3 began raids on the homes and offices of actor Taapsee Pannu and director/producer Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.
2. Why were the raids conducted: According to the I-T department, the searches were a part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and were carried out across 28 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.
3. Outcome of the raids
"During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore," the Income Tax Department said in a news release.
"Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on," the department said, without naming Taapsee Pannu.
4. Online rage after Taapsee Pannu's house and property is raided
A string of opposition leaders criticised the raids. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used three popular Hindi idioms on Thursday to hit out at the government and the hashtag "ModiRaidsProFarmers".
Here are some of the reactions in support of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap
कुछ मुहावरे:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2021
उँगलियों पर नचाना- केंद्र सरकार IT Dept-ED-CBI के साथ ये करती है।
भीगी बिल्ली बनना- केंद्र सरकार के सामने मित्र मीडिया।
खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे- जैसे केंद्र सरकार किसान-समर्थकों पर रेड कराती है।#ModiRaidsProFarmers
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Actor Taapsee Pannu Face Income Tax Raids. BJP'S A team at work to harass, intimidate & silence those who don't fall in line. India has never seen such malafide use of IT dept, ED, NIA, police etc https://t.co/d72RHz7R1h— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 3, 2021
"You have freedom of speech but not freedom after speech"@anuragkashyap72 @taapsee #anuragkashyap #taapseepannu— Md Mosharraf Reza (@RezaMosharraf) March 3, 2021
Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon.— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 3, 2021
Same wishes for ED and CBI too
This thread by @taapsee . More power to your elbow. Shine on #TapseePannu https://t.co/9ZNS3MTG0T— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) March 6, 2021
5. Celebs who opposed and supported Taapsee and Kashyap
While Kangana Ranaut and Payal Ghosh came out openly against Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to show their support for them.
Is it a coincidence that each and every stake holder of Phantom n Kwan has been accused by multiple woman of rape, molestation n harassment. If you don’t respect women,your very moral fibre is wrong, you are a born criminal ,industry killed #MeToo but look one can’t escape karma.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021
A scam of 650 crores. That's what Tapsee and Anurag struggler Kashyap were hiding. Now the truth is out. Karma is a bitch they said. I saw its a great leveler. #TaxChor— Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) March 4, 2021
Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 3, 2021
Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 3, 2021
6. FM Sitharaman defends I-T raids
Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in comments seen as defending income tax raids at Pannu and Kashyap's homes, said the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now.
7. Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sitharaman's tweet and breaks silence on the raids
Pannu posted a three-point statement on Twitter and also took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.
Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner, read the first post.
The second said, 2. The alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before.
The third dealt with Sitharaman's comment. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- not so sasti' anymore."
3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021
1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner
2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021
3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021
P.S- “not so sasti” anymore
8. Anurag Kashyap and I-T raids
While this is the first time that Pannu's property and house is being raided, Kashyap has faced the department's music before. He was booked for tax evasion of Rs 70 lakh and his bank accounts were attached in 2013.
9. Kashyap, Pannu outspoken critics of govt
Both Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are outspoken critics of the government and have lent their voice to various causes, including the ongoing farmer protests and last year's protests against the controversial citizenship law that challenged PM Modi.
10. About Phantom Films
Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced films such as "Lootera", "Queen", "Ugly", "NH 10", "Masaan" and "Udta Punjab". However, it was disbanded seven years later. Kashyap later launched a new production company called Good Bad Films.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor