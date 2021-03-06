Taapsee Pannu reacts to I-T raids, Sitharaman's tweet: The story so far

Breaking her silence on the Income Tax department raids against her, actor on Saturday put out three tweets on an alleged bungalow in Paris, the alleged receipt of Rs 5 crore and her memory of the 2013 raid.

Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner, read the first post.

The second said, 2. The alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before.

Here's the story so far

1. I-T raids on March 3: The Income Tax Department on March 3 began raids on the homes and offices of actor and director/producer as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.

2. Why were the raids conducted: According to the I-T department, the searches were a part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and were carried out across 28 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

3. Outcome of the raids

"During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore," the Income Tax Department said in a news release.

"Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on," the department said, without naming

4. Online rage after Taapsee Pannu's house and property is raided

A string of opposition leaders criticised the raids. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used three popular Hindi idioms on Thursday to hit out at the government and the hashtag "ModiRaidsProFarmers".

Here are some of the reactions in support of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap

कुछ मुहावरे:



उँगलियों पर नचाना- केंद्र सरकार IT Dept-ED-CBI के साथ ये करती है।



भीगी बिल्ली बनना- केंद्र सरकार के सामने मित्र मीडिया।



खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे- जैसे केंद्र सरकार किसान-समर्थकों पर रेड कराती है।#ModiRaidsProFarmers — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2021

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Actor Taapsee Pannu Face Income Tax Raids. BJP'S A team at work to harass, intimidate & silence those who don't fall in line. India has never seen such malafide use of IT dept, ED, NIA, police etc https://t.co/d72RHz7R1h — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 3, 2021

Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon.

Same wishes for ED and CBI too — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 3, 2021

This thread by @taapsee . More power to your elbow. Shine on #TapseePannu https://t.co/9ZNS3MTG0T — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) March 6, 2021

5. Celebs who opposed and supported Taapsee and Kashyap

While Kangana Ranaut and Payal Ghosh came out openly against and Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to show their support for them.





Is it a coincidence that each and every stake holder of Phantom n Kwan has been accused by multiple woman of rape, molestation n harassment. If you don’t respect women,your very moral fibre is wrong, you are a born criminal ,industry killed #MeToo but look one can’t escape karma. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

A scam of 650 crores. That's what Tapsee and Anurag struggler Kashyap were hiding. Now the truth is out. Karma is a bitch they said. I saw its a great leveler. #TaxChor — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) March 4, 2021

Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 3, 2021

Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 3, 2021

6. FM Sitharaman defends I-T raids



Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in comments seen as defending income tax raids at Pannu and Kashyap's homes, said the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now.



7. Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sitharaman's tweet and breaks silence on the raids

Pannu posted a three-point statement on Twitter and also took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.

Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner, read the first post.

The second said, 2. The alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before.

The third dealt with Sitharaman's comment. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- not so sasti' anymore."





3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily

1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister



P.S- “not so sasti” anymore — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

8. and I-T raids

While this is the first time that Pannu's property and house is being raided, Kashyap has faced the department's music before. He was booked for tax evasion of Rs 70 lakh and his bank accounts were attached in 2013.

9. Kashyap, Pannu outspoken critics of govt

Both Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are outspoken critics of the government and have lent their voice to various causes, including the ongoing farmer protests and last year's protests against the controversial citizenship law that challenged PM Modi.

10. About Phantom Films

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced films such as "Lootera", "Queen", "Ugly", "NH 10", "Masaan" and "Udta Punjab". However, it was disbanded seven years later. Kashyap later launched a new production company called Good Bad Films.