The fantastic, multi-layered and sometimes political world of comics

He tumbled into the fantasy and fun world of Franco-Belgian comics on a family holiday in France, when he was five. He was fascinated by the exploits of the swashbuckling Western cowboy Lucky Luke, the tomfoolery of the Thompson Twins and the adventures of Blake and Mortimer, an atmospheric thriller series.

Many decades later, Berlin-based Ralph Trommer turned his childhood passion into a career by becoming an authority on graphic literature (comics, graphic novels and manga). The 51-year-old comics expert and author, who studied the Art of Animation Film and Screenwriting at Potsdam ...