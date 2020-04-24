The Last Dance is a very watchable docu on Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls

As appearances went, very little could match Michael Jordan. He was always impeccably dressed, aware that whenever he left his home or hotel suite, hundreds out on the street were about to get a five-second glimpse of him just once in their lives.

He played like that, too. Each game was approached with the same thumping intensity because he knew that every night someone new in the crowd was watching him play for the first — and probably only — time, and he wanted to make sure that the Jordan they had seen on TV wasn’t a myth. He wanted to show them that he was exactly ...