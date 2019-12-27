JUST IN
Allee Willis, writer of 'Friends' theme song 'I'll be there for you', dies
The most exciting screen entertainment to look forward to in 2020

What will we see in 2020's films and web series? Ranjita Ganesan sifts through the entertainment pipeline to find titles with the most promise

Ranjita Ganesan 

HINDI It was smaller films driven by ideas, rather than star-studded big productions, that defined 2019 for Hindi cinema. Compare the warm reception of a Badla or Article 15 with the absolute rejection of Kalank and Dabangg 3. All indications point to people wanting more from Hindi filmmakers.

A number of films poised for a 2020 release look like they could make the cut. There are a few stories of women that will be told by women. First among them will be Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone plays ...

First Published: Fri, December 27 2019. 21:38 IST

