The Willoughbys offers a sharp, entertaining take on messed-up families

Families are necessary for children. Even if parents don’t love their children that much and the whole family thing doesn’t really work for them, at least they provide their children with basics, such as food, shelter and clothing of some kind. Or sometimes not.

As Netflix’s animated feature, The Willoughbys, tells us feelingly. Mr and Mrs Willoughby — or simply Father and Mother — are unnatural parents, veritable abominations, blots on blessed parenthood. Their four adorable children with their rumbling stomachs are only given yesterday’s leftovers ...