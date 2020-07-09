TV viewership in first half of 2020 up 9% over last year, says BARC

If there is one thing that has seen significant impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is television viewership. Between January and June 2020, TV viewership increased 9 per cent over the corresponding period last year, latest data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) shows, thanks to a restricted lifestyle and movement of people. The growth in viewership in the first half of 2020 was led by news, kids, and movie channels, said.

The share of general entertainment channels (GECs), however, declined by 3 per cent in the first half of the calendar year versus last year due to the absence of original programming. But, with original shows now back on GECs, says that its viewership share would be restored in the second half of the year.






