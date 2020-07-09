JUST IN
TV viewership in first half of 2020 up 9% over last year, says BARC

The growth in viewership in the first half of 2020 was led by news, kids, and movie channels, BARC said.

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Indians spent over four hours and fifteen minutes a day watching TV during the lockdown compared to three hours and forty minutes before Covid-19
The share of general entertainment channels (GECs), however, declined by 3 per cent in the first half of the calendar year versus last year due to the absence of original programming.

If there is one thing that has seen significant impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is television viewership. Between January and June 2020, TV viewership increased 9 per cent over the corresponding period last year, latest data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) shows, thanks to a restricted lifestyle and movement of people. The growth in viewership in the first half of 2020 was led by news, kids, and movie channels, BARC said.

The share of general entertainment channels (GECs), however, declined by 3 per cent in the first half of the calendar year versus last year due to the absence of original programming. But, with original shows now back on GECs, BARC says that its viewership share would be restored in the second half of the year.


First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 22:41 IST

