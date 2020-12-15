Chitra death case: Tamil actor's husband arrested for abetment to suicide

Tamil TV actor V J Chitra's husband arrested in Chennai, days after the actor's mother accused him of beating her daughter to death. The actor's husband, Hemnath, faces charges for alleged abetment to suicide. Chitra, 29, was found dead at a hotel near on December 9.

Hemnath was arrested after he was questioned for several days. Chitra's friends and colleagues were also questioned by the police. Based on the post mortem report, the police said that she died by suicide and initially suspected financial issues seem to be one of the reasons.

The couple had checked into a hotel after Chitra's late-night shoot last week. Hemnath told investigators that Chitra locked herself in and he found her dead after the hotel authorities opened the room using a duplicate key.

Chitra was best known for playing the role of Mullai in the popular show Pandian Stores.