$50 million loan spat: YES Bank plans to appeal against Essel order

The country’s fourth-largest lender, YES Bank, is considering legal options against Essel Group after it was denied interim relief on Tuesday by the Bombay High Court in a matter related to a loan the former made to the latter. YES Bank might move the divisional Bench of the Bombay High Court in the coming days, executives briefed on the matter said, to prevent the promoters of Essel Group from selling shares in Zee Entertainment (ZEEL).

The officials also added that the steps were necessitated to recover all dues from the group. The current dispute pertains to a $50 million ...