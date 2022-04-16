JUST IN

Fund raising via debt placement hits 6-year low at Rs 5.88 trn in FY22

Business Standard

9 private banks on account aggregator system, 5 public sector banks in line

Among large private sector lenders, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank are live on the AA system

Topics
Private banks | public sector banks

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

The Account Aggregator (AA) ecosystem, which went live in September last year, aiming to transform how credit is processed and accessed in the country, has seen nine lenders go live on it, all of which are from the private sector.

Having said that, five of 12 public sector lenders are working with their technology service providers to go live. The AA ecosystem’s aim is to onboard more and more banks into the ecosystem and reach out to other financial sector players, such as insurance companies, going forward. “Of the 12 public sector banks in the country, five are actively ...

First Published: Sat, April 16 2022. 06:05 IST

