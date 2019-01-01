A call for timely action

The Reserve Bank of India in its Financial Stability Report has pointed out the reasons why the existing oversight structures related to financial conglomerates may not be enough to monitor systemic risks such large entities can pose for the financial markets. Jash Kriplani explains.

Why has the Reserve Bank of India called for an improvement of the oversight structure of financial conglomerates? Over the years, FCs have become a key constituent of the financial markets. Such conglomerates have presence across various segments of the financial market — including banks, ...