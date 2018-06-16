A man for all seasons: Srikrishna to probe conflict charges against Kochhar

Once again, Bellur Narayanaswamy Srikrishna, the 77-year-old retired judge who hails from Matunga in Mumbai, will have the arc lights on him. That’s because his latest assignment involves being an independent investigator for the ongoing allegations of financial impropriety against ICICI Bank’s boss Chanda Kochhar.

She is facing charges of colluding with industrialists to engage in quid pro quo relationships that involved her husband Deepak Kochhar. Asked what he makes prima facie of the ICICI-Kochhar issue so far, Srikrishna’s says, “It’s still ...