Forex reserves shrink faster than under 2008 global crisis, taper tantrum
Business Standard

Govt draws up plans to address concerns of green bond investors

A government official aware of the developments said the treatment for such bonds had to be different from that for the money raised through various types of cess

Topics
G20 meets | Green bonds | cesses

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Green bonds
Unlike taxes, in the case of green bonds, it will be borrowing and the money borrowed so far has never been carved out

The government is working out means to convince investors in green bonds that the money they put in will not be used for anything else.

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 22:47 IST

