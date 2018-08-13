After infra and power, renewable energy firms new stress points for banks

The Indian banking system, which is already struggling with large non-performing assets (NPAs) from the infrastructure and power sector, is likely to see further additions in 2018. There is more stress in the making, with fresh defaults seen from 26 companies holding debt worth Rs 148 billion since January 2018.

Most of these companies are from engineering, road projects or the renewable energy space. An analysis of the data sourced from four domestic rating agencies in the country shows at least 26 companies in the infrastructure and power segments were assigned a default ...