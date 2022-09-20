Ahead of IDBI privatisation, Centre working on tightening disclosure rules

-
ALSO READ
Pawan Hans disinvestment: ONGC to offer its 49% shares to new buyer
IDBI Bank net profit rises 35% to Rs 691 crore in fourth quarter
Govt asks Sebi to ease public shareholding norms for IDBI Bank: Report
IDBI Bank's Q1 net rises 25% to Rs 756 cr as provisions, contingencies dip
Petition for insolvency gets time-barred if filed after 3 years: NCLAT
-
As the Centre gears up to privatise banks including the IDBI Bank, it is tightening disclosure norms for bidders. Bidders will have to share the details of legal proceedings against them, if any, until the completion of sale transactions, a report in Economic Times (ET) stated.
The main idea is to seek the type of cases that the bidders are facing and the government is amending the bid document, an official told ET. The amendments will clarify which cases will disqualify the bidders from the process.
The development comes after the bidding for Pawan Hans. A company had completed the bidding process, but the transaction was halted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
NCLT stated that the financial health of Almas Global Opportunity Fund (AGOF), the majority stakeholder in Star9 Mobility was poor. Star9 Mobility had won the bid.
AGOF had outstanding dues worth Rs 578 crore which it had to pay to EMC Ltd in return for acquiring it. This raised eyebrows about the company's financial stability.
The Centre is reportedly cautious and does not want to jeopardise the privatisation process in later stages. It has stated that the current bidding rules require disclosure of legal proceedings, but they are now being tightened to provide more clarity.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank in May 2021.
Currently, the government holds 45.48 per cent in the bank, and Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is currently the promoter of the bank, owns 49.24 per cent.
The Centre can invite the bids for IDBI Bank soon.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 11:10 IST