Ahead of RBI policy review, SBI cuts bulk deposit rates by up to 45 bps

Ahead of India’s monetary policy review, the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India, has slashed interest rates on bulk deposits by 25-45 basis points. It, however, raised rates for long-term retail and bulk deposits by 05-60 basis points.

It has kept its key lending rate -- Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate (MCLR) – for now. The one-year MCLR stands at 8.25 per cent in July.

This realignment of rates on term deposits has been done keeping in mind the liquidity conditions and maturity of deposits in some buckets. The new rates are effective from Monday (30 July). The liquidity for bank is comfortable at this point in time, senior SBI executives said.

For retail deposits (up to Rs 10 million), SBI’s revised rate for one year to less than two years is 6.7 per cent (old rate 6.65 per cent). For two years to less than three years, the rate was raised by 10 basis points to 6.75 per cent. The bank did not change the rate for short-term maturity buckets (up to one year).

Tweaking the bulk deposits rates (amounts between Rs 10 million and Rs 100 million), SBI said the new rate for 45-179 days’ bucket is down by 45 basis points at 6.25 per cent. In one year to less than two years, the revised rate is down by 30 basis points to 6.70 per cent. The bank jacked up the rate for five years to less than 10 years.





SBI’s term deposits stood at Rs 14.12 trillion at the end of March 2018. Its cost of deposits declined to 5.30 per cent in March 2018 from 5.84 per cent in March 2017.

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee began its review meeting on Monday and would announce its decision on key policy rates (repo) on 01 August.



Meanwhile, CARE Ratings in weekly liquidity review said banking system liquidity continues to be pressured with the overall system level liquidity being in deficit for the third consecutive week.

The net liquidity deficit increased from Rs 257.66 billion on 21 July to a four-month high of Rs 71.41 billion as on 25 July. The liquidity deficit moderated in the second half of the week and was at Rs 387.99 billion, the rating agency added.