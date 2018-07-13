Amitabh Malhotra appointed as head of Investment Banking for HSBC India

today said it has appointed as the Head of Investment Banking for India.

In his role, Amitabh will lead the Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets (ECM) business, a company release said.

Prior to HSBC, Amitabh worked at Rothschild India, where he was the co-head and managing director of the Global Investment Bank, based in Mumbai. He has also worked with and J P Morgan.

"His experience will be a welcome addition to our franchise, and will help accelerate our investment banking proposition within the country, which is a key element of our India strategy," Hitendra Dave, Head of Global Banking and Markets, India said.

Amitabh has over 20 years of investment banking experience and has worked on many cross-border mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings (IPOs) and private equity (PE) transactions across industries such as telecom, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, aviation, consumer, business services and power.

In addition to India, Amitabh's transaction experience extends to markets like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.