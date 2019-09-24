An account closes: Allahabad Bank looks back with nostalgia before merger

In Satyajit Ray’s detective fiction Joi Baba Felunath, in one of the scenes, the protagonist, Feluda, is apprised of the crème de la crème of Kashi (Varanasi) by a hotel manager. Among the luminaries, the first reference is to an agent of Allahabad Bank, as an employee was known then, followed by prominent academics and businesspersons.

That’s the kind of prestige the mid-sized public sector establishment commanded till about a few decades ago. With Allahabad Bank set to be amalgamated with Indian Bank, the legacy of the oldest existing joint stock bank in ...