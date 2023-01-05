JUST IN
Foreign banks rush to find plan B as ESMA-BoE ban on CCIL looms
Sebi allows govt stake in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as public post sale
Banks, FIs must design project-based products to meet NIP target: DFS secy
Turnaround of PSBs: From Rs 85K-cr loss in 2017 to nearing Rs 1-trn profit
NARCL emerges as the top bidder for SREI twins with an NPV of Rs 5,555 cr
Pvt banks to report healthy earnings in Q3, aided by robust credit growth
Odisha-based Annapurna Finance applies for universal bank license
Issues related to cards, net banking top complaint areas at OBO: RBI report
HDFC Bank's loan book expands by 19.5%, domestic retail loans grow 21.5%
Indian banks going through a purple patch: NPAs trending downwards
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Rupee gains on corporate investments, cheaper global oil prices
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Foreign banks rush to find plan B as ESMA-BoE ban on CCIL looms

Foreign lenders, RBI in talks to find satisfactory alternative mechanisms

Topics
Bank of England | Foreign banks | Clearing corporations

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap

Several foreign banks are working against the clock to effective alternative mechanisms as the issue of certain European regulators’ decision to de-recognise the Clearing Corporation of India finds remains unresolved.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of England

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 19:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.