AT1 bonds are risky but back on investor radar after YES Bank episode

Additional tier I (AT1) are back in the spotlight, as investors and corporates pour money in the instruments for higher yields in a declining interest rate environment

Investors are allocating as much as 10-20 per cent of their debt portfolio in such bonds, said experts. Investors are sticking to large, trusted names such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank.

AT1 are hybrid instruments and pay a slightly higher rate of interest compared to similar non-perpetual Banks have the right but not the obligation to pay back the principal after exercising a call option.

AT1 bonds fell out of favour in March when YES Bank when the central bank took control of the private lender. The rise in risk-off sentiment and concerns that such bonds could be written off led individual and institutional investors to dump such bonds. This led to a spike in yields. State Bank of India AT1 bonds, for instance, traded at close to 10 per cent in April.

The higher yields combined with the decline in interest rates in other debt instruments, however, prompted investors to relook at these bonds.

With surplus liquidity in the system, overnight rates are hovering at 2 per cent and banks have cut deposit rates to 5 per cent and below. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shuttered its 7.75% savings bonds, cutting off another investment avenue for investors.

“What is driving investors is the high yield,” said Rohit Sarin, co-founder, Client Associates. “Yields on AT1 bonds are higher than that given by non-convertible debentures and bank fixed deposits.”

To be sure, yields on such bonds have come off, too, in the past few days to 7.97-8.86 per cent. At these yields, the post tax returns for those in the highest tax bracket of 42.74 per cent would be in the range of 4.56 per cent to 5.07 per cent.

“The decline in interest rates in other debt instruments has helped bring back the appetite for these bonds,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head – institutional fixed income, JM Financial. He added that the government's Rs 20 trillion relief package and the easing of lockdown restrictions had made investors hopeful that the non-performing assets of banks will not balloon to the extent earlier envisaged.

Suresh Sadagopan, a financial planner, said all AT1 bonds must not be painted with the same brush. He advocated bonds of SBI and Bank of Baroda to investors, considering their government backing. “It is highly unlikely that some of the trusted private sector banks will default but I would suggest that investors who want to play it safe stick to these two PSU names,” he said.

Investors should assess a bank’s balance sheet, its capital raising ability, pedigree and its common equity tier 1 capital and other reserves from which AT1 bonds will be serviced before investing, said experts.

The CET1 capital is a bank’s core equity capital compared with its total risk-weighted assets.

“In the light of the Covid-19 situation, investors should assess the NPA situation closely. Will there be an equity dilution or equity infusion or any kind of erosion in CET1 ratio? There are a lot of moving parts, and the margin of error is very small if NPAs shoot up significantly,” said a debt fund manager, requesting anonymity.